Marney takes out top ladies win at Harley awards at Rockynats

Marney Mynott with her winning bike at the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021.

Seven years ago Marney Mynott won a Harley Davidson motorcycle in a raffle and she’s been hooked ever since.

The Cairns woman took out the Best Ladies Motorbike at the Harley Owners Group Chapter Challenge Awards, in conjunction with the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021, last weekend.

“It’s fabulous,” she said.

“I have come a long way.

“The bike has had a lot of money spent on it.”

It is the first award she has won at a big bike show, with her only other win being the best female bike at a small bike show.

She has come a long way from being an amateur rider when she won her first bike in a raffle.

Marney bought 10 tickets in the raffle and out of 600,000 tickets, her name was pulled out of the barrel and she won a 2013 Harley Davidson Seventy-Two.

“I said to my family I am going to win that Harley and they laughed at me,” she said.

“I started riding and I had never ridden before.”

Marney suffers from the chronic pain disorder, Fibromyalgia, and it was her diagnosis that made her want to start riding.

“I just went ‘I am going to take this on’,” she said.

“Everyone said sell it and put it on your mortgage but I said nah I am going to do this for me.”

Marney Mynott, Cairns, won the Best Ladies Motorbike, at the Harley Owners Group Chapter Challenge Award Presentation, awarded by bikes judge Doc Robinson.

She has since swapped the original bike and now has a 2017 Softail Slim Harley, which she has affectionately named Sarge, and has upgraded it to 138 horsepower.

Marney travelled to Rockhampton with a group of 12 riders from the Cairns HOG Chapter.

“(We) got a little bit wet,” she said.

“It was a little bit scary but I gave myself an extra day in case I struggled with that distance.

“I have never ridden that distance before.”

“With my condition my hands and arms struggle but the people I was with, they understood that if I need to stop, I need to stop, we have intercoms and we talked to each other.”

Marney has nothing but praise for the Cairns group of Harley owners she has made friends with.

“There are a lot of good people to hang out with, they looked after me, there are people who took me under their wing when I became a rider and taught me things I would never know otherwise and they have been my friends ever since,” she said.

She said would like to see more females get involved in the sport.

“In Cairns we have lots of female riders and we are always trying to encourage more or some of the wives to join up,” Marney said.

HOGs was a welcoming group, despite the prejudice some people might have against bikies, Marney said.

“They are people that are good citizens, they do fundraising, they are normal everyday people,” she said.

“They might be managers or own businesses, and they just have a passion for Harleys.

“There are no drugs or carry on stuff.

“They are good people.

“The HOGs are amazing.

“It’s a really good community.”