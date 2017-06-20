Maroon vs Blue: Rocky butcher's Origin snag war

Kev Brown with his signature maroon and blue snags for State of Origin.

MAROONS fever is running wild across Central Queensland with State of Origin (SoO) rivalry even edging its way onto dinner plates.

It's thanks in part to Kev Brown's Butchery on Yaamba Rd who for the the seventh year in a row have whipped up a batch of their iconic State of Origin themed snags.

Kev, who is a Maroons supporter through-and-through, said his signature maroon sausages were rolling off the shelves - the blue version however were taking a little longer to shift.

"We started doing the maroon and blue sausages about six or seven years ago and they are very popular,” Kev said.

"Maroon is the more popular colour of course. We do make less of the blue because we always have some left over otherwise.

"There are usually some tourists over the road in the caravan park visiting from across the border so they buy up the blue ones.”

Since launching his 2017 SoO batch yesterday, Kev has already sold more than 20kgs of the backyard BBQ favourite.

With a limited supply left ahead of tomorrow night's second match of the series, Kev encouraged fans to visit the store before the day is out.

"We have another batch of 20kgs here at the moment and it will be our last,” he said.

"We have also made some rissoles for those who miss out on the sausages.”