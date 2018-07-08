McGuire cleared after major training scare

MAROONS coach Kevin Walters has declared Josh McGuire a certain starter for Origin III despite the veteran forward suffering an injury scare at Queensland training on Sunday.

McGuire, who missed six weeks in the lead-up to Origin I with ankle ligament damage, went down midway through an opposed session with the Queensland under-20s after colliding with new skipper Billy Slater.

McGuire took a while to rise to his feet before limping away from the action to be assessed by Queensland training staff.

With Walters overseeing training, McGuire chatted briefly with Maroons medicos and watched on for about 10 minutes as he shook off the effects of the Slater collision.

McGuire returned to finish the session moving freely and while he departed training with an ice pack wrapped around his knee, Walters allayed fears the ironman lock is in doubt for Origin III this Wednesday night.

"He is fine. Josh limped on it for a bit but finished the session," said Walters, who is banking on McGuire's experience to help Queensland stave off NSW's first 3-0 series Blue-rinse in 18 years.

McGuire had a collision with Billy Slater during an opposed session. Pic: Peter Wallis

Queensland's training sessions during the week have been solid without being superb.

There has been dropped balls and defensive lapses, as evidenced on Sunday when Queensland under-20s rookie Kurt Wilshire brushed off new centre Dane Gagai to score in their opposed session.

But complacency is not an issue, with Gagai insisting no member of the current Queensland side wants to be remembered in the same fashion as the Maroons' class of 2000 who were routed 3-0, including a 56-16 flogging in Origin III.

"It (a series sweep) is obviously something you don't want on your resume," Gagai said.

"It has been a while since there has been a 3-0 loss but we are not looking at this game to lose otherwise it will be a whitewash.

McGuire was able to return to training after sitting out for a period. Pic Peter Wallis

"We are trying to build to something bigger than that and treating the game as you would any other Origin. It is important to win every game.

"They will be coming with the mentality to get the whitewash and build for their future and we are doing the same."

Maroons forward Tim Glasby assured the 50,000 fans who will turn up to Suncorp Stadium they will be playing for the Queensland jumper.

"The motivation doesn't have to be about NSW or playing for Billy (Slater, retiring Maroons skipper)," he said.

"We're playing for Queensland at Suncorp Stadium. I know the series is gone but that still means a lot."