Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CM_SPORT_NRLW_BRONCOS
QLD_CM_SPORT_NRLW_BRONCOS
Rugby League

Home-grown Maroons star signs with Broncos

by Chris Honnery
13th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Broncos have poached the signature of Brisbane product and Queensland Origin star Annette Brander in their bid for back-to-back NRLW premierships.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Caboolture junior will be announced as the club's most recent signing, adding to the current squad of premiership-winning players such as Meg Ward, Ali Brigginshaw and Steph Hancock.

The sought-after lock forward turned down an offer from the Broncos last year to play for St George Illawarra in the inaugural NRLW season and was a standout of the competition.

But the 26-year-old - who won the Players' Player for Queensland last year - revealed the opportunity to move back home to play for the Broncos was too enticing to turn down.

Annette Brander will be a welcome addition to the Broncos’ roster. Photo: Adam Head
Annette Brander will be a welcome addition to the Broncos’ roster. Photo: Adam Head

She said moving south was a chance for her to "get out of her comfort zone" but she wanted to return to Brisbane in their quest for back-to-back premierships.

"Broncos is a team that I've always followed, so to be a part of the club this year is very exciting," Brander said.

"Moving down to the Dragons was a big decision for me and something I needed to do to get myself out of my comfort zone. I went down there and had a blast.

Brander in action against the Broncos last season. Photo: Darren England/ AAP Image
Brander in action against the Broncos last season. Photo: Darren England/ AAP Image

"Last year, having so many friends at the Broncos, I felt like I missed out on some of the fun so I really wanted to be a part of that.

"It came down to the fact I live in Brisbane and I work here. I have a lot of family and friends here so I'm really looking forward to representing the Broncos."

The announcement comes a day before Brander heads into Camp Maroon ahead of next week's Women's State of Origin clash.

More Stories

annette brander brisbane broncos broncos nrlw origin state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Adani ups Carmichael Mine site workforce in anticipation

    premium_icon Adani ups Carmichael Mine site workforce in anticipation

    Environment Adani last night batted away an eleventh-hour legal win by conservation groups declaring it should not influence a final decision on the project by the State...

    Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

    premium_icon Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

    Crime He had fresh injuries to his head, chest and arms

    State budget criticised: Rookwood Weir left in the dark

    premium_icon State budget criticised: Rookwood Weir left in the dark

    Politics Michelle Landry says the State Government should build Rookwood Weir

    What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday

    premium_icon What's open today on the Rockhampton Show public holiday

    News Check out our comprehensive list to see what is open today