Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Maroons suffer huge scare as star goes down

by Chris Honnery
20th Jun 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND premiership star Ali Brigginshaw is in doubt for the Maroons Origin clash after suffering a nasty ankle injury at the side's captain's run.

Queensland's coaching staff are confident the premiership-winning halfback will be right to play and she will be given "every opportunity to prove her fitness".

Queensland star Ali Brigginshaw is in doubt for Origin. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Queensland star Ali Brigginshaw is in doubt for Origin. Picture: Nigel Hallett

It is understood Brigginshaw was in some discomfort after injuring her ankle but is understood to be doing everything to be fit to play Friday night.

It comes as utility player Lavinia Gould was brought into camp on Wednesday as the teams' 19th player.

Lavinia Gould has been called into the Queensland squad. Picture: Cameron Spencer
Lavinia Gould has been called into the Queensland squad. Picture: Cameron Spencer

Brigginshaw would be an enormous loss for the Maroons, with Blues coach Andrew Patmore labelling the gun playmaker as the major threat.

"They are very good players, they've got big players in the middle, they've got an exceptional halfback - probably the best halfback in the world in the ladies game.

The highly anticipated Origin clash kicks off at North Sydney Oval at 7.50pm.

More Stories

ali brigginshaw nrl queensland maroons state of origin

Top Stories

    Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

    premium_icon Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

    News Friend sets up a Go Fund Me page to help 'gentle giant'

    • 20th Jun 2019 11:10 AM
    • 1 aardvaark
    Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

    premium_icon Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

    News 'I walk most days at Sunrise, the best time of the day.'

    Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

    premium_icon Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

    News Jackie Trad comes with a billion dollar update for the region

    BREAKING: Man critical following quad bike roll over

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man critical following quad bike roll over

    Breaking Victim found by a family member hours after the incident