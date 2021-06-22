Maroons whiz kid has ‘brilliance’

Maroons whiz kid Reece Walsh has been given a licence by his skipper Daly Cherry-Evans to “play whatever he sees, go where he wants and back himself” in his State of Origin debut.

And it is advice the 18-year-old intends to embrace on Sunday.

Likened by Cherry-Evans to a young Matthew Bowen, the debutant spoke well after his introduction as a Maroon determined to do his childhood idol Billy Slater proud.

Cherry-Evans has moved quickly to take the heat off Walsh and give him the confidence to play his natural game.

“I have loved watching him play this season and the way he moves around the field. He doesn’t have to be in any one place, and it looks like the Warriors let him go wherever he feels,” Cherry-Evans said.

“I think that is the best way that you unlock the kid’s potential. You don’t put limitations on him. As a team we will have our structures, but the best thing Reece can do is play whatever he sees, go where he wants and back himself

“He has got a bit of that Matty Bowen brilliance about him. I loved watching Matty play, and Reece can be a player like that for the next 10 years if he wants. We’ve just got to let the kid play footy, and he is good at it.”

Reece Walsh faces his first Origin grilling. Picture: Josh Woning

When told of Cherry-Evans’s endorsement, Walsh vowed to back himself “100 per cent”.

“It is awesome to have the captain say that. I am going to go out there and play my game,” Walsh said.

“That is what you have to do as a footballer. You can’t go out thinking ‘I am not ready’ or ‘I’m going to hold back’ because you are playing for your mates, your state and your family.

“There will be high balls coming and I’ve got a week to nail that down and get it right for Sunday. I am really excited to be here. I have to pinch myself to be amongst a bunch of stars.”

One of those stars is 31-game Maroons legend Slater, who is in camp with the side on the Gold Coast. Slater famously, in just his second Origin game, chipped and chased for himself to score a cracking individual try at Suncorp Stadium in 2004. Walsh was quick to pinpoint whom he idolised as a child.

“You couldn’t go past Billy Slater. He’s the best,” Walsh said.

“To be half the player he is one day would be amazing … just with his elusiveness and the way he carried himself on the field. Everything that he did was at a high intensity, and he always gave 100 per cent.

“I spoke to Billy yesterday afternoon and went through a couple of things. It is pretty crazy to see that sort of person play for Queensland as a little kid. He was someone I looked up to, and to sit there and have a chat to him is pretty special.”

Walsh said he had “no point to prove to Kevvie” after Broncos coach Kevin Walters kept him out of first grade early in the season, preferring to play Jamayne Isaako at fullback before green lighting his release to the Warriors.

“That’s footy,” Walsh said.

“I got a really good opportunity at the Warriors to really build as a player and a person.

“Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) has been massive for where I am right now. I came into the Warriors system not knowing too much about fullback and all the little things, and he has spent quality time with me and got me to where I am now.”

Phil Gould on Reece Walsh:

"I think it's a disgraceful decision by the Queensland selectors."



Wally Lewis:

"Gus just rubbished the thing and said he was too young to be selected. Well, what was Brad Fittler? He was 18."



🍿#Originpic.twitter.com/OYxag9oq9Y — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) June 22, 2021

Former NSW coach Phil Gould, also a Warriors consultant, blasted the Queenslander selectors for picking Walsh so young, but the new Maroon was oblivious to the controversy.

“I haven’t seen or heard too much about that. I feel like everyone is going to have their opinion,” he said.

The teenager conceded it was “pretty crazy” that he had won a Maroons jersey so early in his career.

“It will be a year I look back on and cherish,” he said.

Originally published as Maroons whiz kid has ‘brilliance’