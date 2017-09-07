30°
News

Marou shares big barra secret every angler needs to know now

Pete Murray rehearsing at Great Keppel island with Jeremy Marou & Grant Windsor.
Pete Murray rehearsing at Great Keppel island with Jeremy Marou & Grant Windsor.
by Shayla Bulloch

ROCKY music royalty Jeremy Marou has a hot tip for keen fishermen in the region.

Speaking exclusively to The Morning Bulletin this morning, Marou went off-topic from his upcoming performance and spoke about one of his other loves in life, fishing.

His tip was tonight is the night to throw in a line in the mighty Fitzroy River to catch a barra.

He said last night's full moon should see plenty of barra on the bite.

While we spoke to one keen angler who wasn't aware of the expected frenzy, we are in the process of speaking to The Bully's regular fishing columnist Scott Lynch to see if Marou is on the money.

Topics:  barra busby marou fishing fitzroy river rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
How Rocky Stockland will tackle out of control youths

How Rocky Stockland will tackle out of control youths

Stockland manager:'We will not tolerate illegal or anti-social behaviour at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre'

Pyne referred to ethics committee over Parliament sign-in

Cairns MP Rob Pyne (left), accused stalker Petros Khalesirad, and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Pyne in ethics probe for letting alleged stalker into parliament

Mysterious phone call could be key to Rocky man's disappearance

PUBLIC APPEAL: The partner and mother of missing man Robert Carroll, pictured with Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, have appealed for him to come forward.

Family's desperate appeal for help after Father's Day disappearance.

Local grand final win would cap stellar year for RGS

CHAMPION OUTFIT: The Rockhampton Grammar School team, pictured celebrating its win at this year's Confraternity Carnival, will take on The Cathedral College in the secondary schoolboys open grand final on Saturday.

Grammar, TCC to face off in secondary schoolboys decider

Local Partners