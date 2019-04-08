MAFS cheaters may release sex tape

Just when you thought some of the Married At First Sight contestants couldn't sink any lower, Jessika has announced she's considering making a sex tape.

Speaking to NW magazine, Jessika said she'd be open to following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian by releasing an X-rated tape with Dan.

"With past partners we've taken photos and little home snippets," she said. "With Dan, I'd do (a sex tape) … He's hot. In fact, we've already discussed it!"

Jessika and Dan are still together.

The sex tape no one asked for.

Jessika and Dan outraged viewers when they cheated on their respective Married At First Sight partners (Mick and Tamara) and then continued in the experiment together.

And from the sounds of it, the two of them are still getting on famously in the boudoir.

"He's a lot older and more experienced in the bedroom than me," she told NW.

"We text each other all day every day - and there's a lot of detailed sexting in there too, plus the odd photo!

"Over Christmas, we were apart for four weeks and it was really hard. We like to try new things in the bedroom all the time. We are both scarily adventurous."

Dan and Jess broke up briefly after the reunion episode was filmed.

Jessika has made no secret of the fact she's keen to extend her 15 minutes of fame once Married At First Sight is over.

Speaking to news.com.au last week, the reality contestant said: "You definitely haven't seen the last of Jess Power.

"I think in the next few weeks the public will be going, 'Where's Jess? Where's the drama? Bring her back!'

"I'd heard of a few things in the works, another reality show, who knows?"

The Married At First Sight finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9