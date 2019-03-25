Menu
Nic's cancer returned during the filming of MAFS.
TV

MAFS star diagnosed with cancer during filming

25th Mar 2019 8:36 AM

Married At First Sight contestant Nic Jovanovic has revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer for the second time during the filming of the reality show.

Nic was first diagnosed with cancer four years ago but was "shattered" to discover at Christmas time last year it had returned.

"You think being that young and having dealt with it once, surely that's it," he told Nine Honey. "And then over Christmas I was having a shower and I was sort of having a feel as you do, as most men should do. I also noticed a small semi-hard kind of lump at the end of my left testicle.

"Four years later … there was so much going on in my life, for it to come back, I'm still in shock that it came back," he said.

Nic was first diagnosed when he was 24.
Nic has now beaten cancer twice.
Nic, who was matched with Cyrell on Married At First Sight, told Nine Honey that he delayed his surgery so that he could finish filming the reality show.

"So (I) arrived on January 29 for surgery and, funny enough, in the waiting room my wedding episode was on repeat," he said.

"Nurses approaching me in confusion knowing my story from watching the show … but unaware why I am back again."

After surgery and chemotherapy, Nic is once again cancer free and wants to encourage anyone who notices any abnormalities to get themselves checked.

"I just want men out there, even females, (to know) if something doesn't feel right it's for a reason," he told Nine Honey. "Just check. What's the harm? It doesn't affect your ego."

Married At First Sight couple Nic Jovanovic and Cyrell Paule.
