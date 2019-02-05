Menu
MAFS villain’s real-life court drama

by Alexandria Utting
5th Feb 2019 5:18 PM
MARRIED at First Sight star Ines Basic has appeared in a southeast Queensland court after allegedly drink-driving on Christmas Day.

The Brisbane-based legal secretary, dubbed the villain of this year's season of the Channel 9 reality show, appeared in the Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with drink driving over the middle alcohol limit, but under the high limit, at Redland Bay on December 25 last year.

The 28-year-old was also charged with contravening a police direction and an unrelated offence.

Her lawyer, Ivan Sayad, told The Courier-Mail when contacted: "It would be inappropriate to comment while the matter is before the courts".

A spokeswoman for Married At First Sight's production company declined to comment on the charges.

"This is a private matter of Ines's which we understand is currently before the courts and we will not be commenting further," she said.

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic. Picture: Channel 9
Basic, who married Bronson Norrish on the show, famously said of her husband-to-be: "When he smiled I first wanted to punch him in the jaw".

Basic will appear in court again on March 5.

