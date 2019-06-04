Menu
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Marsden vs St Mary’s

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 5:47 PM
Marsden will be looking for its second win of the season when it confronts St Mary's in the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition to be livestreamed tonight from Marsden.

While St Mary's have lost its opening two matches, the side drew confidence from a narrow last start loss to Cup champions Keebra Park.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

