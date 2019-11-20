Marsters eyes new frontier with Cowboys

Cowboys recruit Esan Marsters admits his move to North Queensland was an unexpected one as he hopes a change of scenery will spark career-best form next season.

And the 23-year-old Kiwi international has embraced the battle for the starting centre spot, with Justin O'Neill and Tom Opacic also in the running.

Marsters signed with the Cowboys on a three-year deal last month in a bid to revive his NRL career following an "inconsistent" season with the Tigers in 2019.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Marsters is optimistic for his fresh start. Photo: Cowboys Media

The backline star averaged more than 100 running metres a game for the Tigers and had 55 tackle breaks and 39 offloads this season. He said he hoped moving to North Queensland would improve his form even further.

"For myself, looking back on the season I had, I was a bit inconsistent with some performances that I've had," Marsters said.

"Being at the Tigers for a very long time, I wanted to change the scenery I was in and challenge myself off the field as much as on the field.

"It came up unexpectedly for me. I spoke to my manager and we sat down and spoke to my wife as well to clear up things to see what was better for me.

"I feel like I can play my best footy up here coming into a new environment, working for my spot. I'm just looking to the new challenges ahead. If you look at the roster, there's a lot of great players that they had this year."

It’s a chance for the new recruit to get his career back on track. Photo: Matthew Elkerton

Marsters began pre-season with his new club on Monday but remains in the rehab crew following ankle surgery in the off-season.

The powerful centre is on track to play in the Cowboys Round 1 opener at the club's brand new home - North Queensland Stadium.

"It's been six weeks since that operation (and) it's looking pretty well," he said.

"I'm just itching to get back onto the field with all the boys.

"Coming from the Tigers, I know it will be a lot of hard work because you want to push for that spot and work your way into the team.

"Those boys have been training hard out so they'll be training for that spot. I have to come out and prove myself and hopefully get a spot in Round 1."