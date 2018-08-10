Menu
US Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Erin Herle.
Martial arts champ in Rocky to teach and promote campaign

Pam McKay
10th Aug 2018 5:59 PM

MARTIAL ARTS: Multiple-time American Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Erin Herle will run a three-hour seminar in Rockhampton this weekend.

She is coming to the city on the invitation of Ferdie Galguierra, head instructor at Unison Martial Arts Academy.

Galguierra said while it was a great opportunity for locals to learn from such an accomplished competitor who has worked with several legendary instructors including Rubens Charles, there was another aspect to Herle's visit.

She is promoting her campaign #submit the stigma, which promotes education, discussion and support for mental illness.

She created it after her father took his own life after years of undiagnosed and untreated mental illness.

Galguierra said the seminar would consist of two hours of technique training and an hour-long talk on the campaign.

"It will be a great opportunity for us to have such a positive role model spread light on such an important issue,” he said.

Galguierra said it would be interesting to hear from Herle on topics such as building resilience and self-confidence.

The seminar starts at 2pm on Sunday at the academy. It's $110 and places are limited. To book or for more details, visit the academy's Facebook page.

