Martial arts coach arms paramedics with life-saving skills

RENEGADE MMA Yeppoon coach David Thomas put his 25-plus years of fight training experience right where it is needed the most.

He recently shared his skills with emergency service workers to keep them safe in their workplace.

Mr Thomas had just completed several two-day self-defence sessions with final year paramedical students at CQUniversity Rockhampton, Cairns and Townsville campuses.

"We ran a two-day intensive self-defence at each campus focusing on effective and realistic techniques to help them feel safe in their workplace,” Mr Thomas said.

"Over the past few years, media have increasingly been reporting on the aggressive behaviour and sometimes unsafe work environment our emergency services workers have to endure every day.

"CQUniversity head lecturer asked me to put together a course that would arm these people with the ability to defend themselves after funding had been made available for the initiative.

David conducted courses in Rockhampton, Cairns andTownsville.

"The sessions were not designed to teach people to be violent, they were designed to educate emergency workers on techniques that could help them diffuse aggressive situations in a way that is effective and can be applied to real world circumstances.”

Mr Thomas said he combined his years of coaching experience with the requirements of CQUniversity to develop a system that works.

The training was about how to defuse aggresive behaviour

"I have actually been developing this course for many years so it was wonderful to have the opportunity to deliver a course that offers skills that will keep our emergency services workers safer while they do their job,” he said.

"This initiative has been a great opportunity for our club and will bring a spotlight on the high level and professionalism of Capcoast Martial Arts and Self Defence.

"It is unfortunate that those who chose a career in helping people now need to protect themselves in their workplace which is out in our community.

"I have been running anti-bullying and self-defence courses for a number of years. This is the first time we have been able to take it to those who need it in hospitals, paramedics and emergency services in general.

"I believe the training will give participating emergency workers more confidence to be able to do what they do which is to save lives and protect people from harm.”