Get in! New Roo crowns massive week with goal in 6-0 rout

HIBERNIAN attacker Martin Boyle has crowned a big week, in which he was named in his first Socceroos squad, by scoring the opener in a 6-0 rout of Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership.

The 25-year-old was named in Graham Arnold's squad for a training camp in the UAE next week, but is ineligible to play in the match against Kuwait that follows it owing to the fact his paperwork won't be completed in time.

Hibs' emphatic demolition job has turned up the heat on city rivals Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Three goals in 14 first-half minutes from Boyle, Stevie Mallan and Emerson Hyndman set them on course for a fourth successive league win on Saturday.

Neil Lennon's side were not done there, however, and second-half efforts from Mallan, Florian Kamberi and a Matt Kilgallon own goal saw the rampant hosts claim their biggest league win since 2006.

The victory also sees them move to within two points of pacesetters Hearts, who take their unbeaten record to Ibrox on Sunday to face Rangers.

Socceroos veteran Mark Milligan also played a full 90 minutes in midfield.

Trent Sainsbury got his first league start for PSV overnight

While in the Netherlands, Aussie star Trent Sainsbury made his first league start for PSV Eindhoven, playing a full 90 minutes at centre-back in a 4-0 win over VVV Venlo.

Comaptriot Aziz Behich managed ten minutes off the bench.

OTHER SOCCEROOS IN ACTION:

Ajdin Hrustic played a full game in FC Groningen's 1-0 Eredivise loss to ADO Den Haag.

In the Championship, Massimo Luongo played a full 90 minutes in QPR's 1-1 draw with Derby, while Jackson Irvine racked up 80 minutes in a Hull City's 1-0 loss to Sheffield United.

Mustafa Amini celebrated his call-up by grabbing an assist in AGF Aarhus' 2-2 draw with Odesnse in Denmark.

Aaron Mooy played a full game for Huddersfield in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley.

Winger Mathew Leckie was a 74th minute substitute as Herth Berlin drew 0-0 with Mainz in the Bundesliga.