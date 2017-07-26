Martinez, Barnett accused murderers' court proceedings continue

Accused murderers of Rockhampton's Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez who went missing in 2013, Daniel George Hong, 41, and Ian Robert Armstrong, 31.

ACCUSED murders Ian Armstrong and Daniel Hong again appeared in court today.

The pair are accused of murdering Rockhampton friends Robert Martinez, 26, and Chantal Barnett, 27, in 2013.

Witnesses have been giving evidence this week in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court during a committal hearing in relation to the double murder charges Armstrong, 32, and Hong, 42, face.

However, the witnesses scheduled to appear today did not show up at court and prosecution said they were unable to contact them.

Proceedings are expected to continue tomorrow afternoon.