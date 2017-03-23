Martinez Barnett murder case moves forward in court

Daniel George Hong, 41, and Ian Robert Armstrong, 31, are accused of murdering two Rockhampton people who went missing in 2013.

A TRIAL date for the two men accused of murdering Rockhampton friends Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett is one step closer.

The Crown Prosecutor and legal representatives for co-accused Daniel George Hong, 41, and Ian Robert Armstrong, 31, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to set a date for a special hearing where the parties can discuss witnesses.

Crown Prosecutor Jones said the defence lawyers were seeking to cross examine 28 witnesses.

"It is unlikely all of those witnesses will be consented to," she said.

The parties will appear in court again on May 5 to discuss witnesses.

Police said in February 2016 that over 600 statements had been taken throughout the course of the investigation.

Chantal Barnett was last seen by her sister on February 28, 2013 and made a call to her sister on March 2, 2013.

Robert Martinez's mother Julie last saw her son when he left her home on March 1, 2013.

Human remains were found on a rural property by a south Rockhampton farmer on October 22, 2014, which police identified as being Martinez's.