'Marvellous feat': Wanderers make it 13 titles in a row
HOCKEY: Wanderers A-grade men have continued their dominance of the local hockey scene, winning their 13th straight CQ League title at the weekend.
The champion outfit scored a 4-2 win over a determined Meteors side in Saturday night's grand final at Gladstone's Rigby Park.
Player/coach Aaron Harmsworth said it was a good contest, befitting of a final.
"Meteors took it to us and played really well,” he said.
"They'll be making finals again and will be better for that experience.
"For us to win 13 in a row is pretty special. It's a marvellous feat for any team in any grade in any sport.”
Midfielder Andrew Landsberg opened the scoring for Wanderers with a field goal in the 10th minute.
Clinton McKay extended the lead with a perfectly placed drag flick from a penalty corner.
The crowd was on its feet when Meteors striker Mitch Ryan slammed a goal home from the top of the circle but celebrations were short-lived as Harmsworth made it 3-1 just a minute later.
Meteors, who were chasing their maiden CQ title, got it back to 3-2 with 10 minutes to go but Landsberg slotted his second to put the result beyond doubt.
Harmsworth said Meteors goalkeeper Jason McClay had a blinder, denying Wanderers on several occasions.
"We felt like we were one goal away from breaking the game open but we couldn't put it to bed which is a credit to Meteors,” he said.
Harmsworth said his team had a couple of areas to work on as they turned their focus towards winning a record 14th consecutive premiership in the Rockhampton Hockey Association competition.