'Marvellous feat': Wanderers make it 13 titles in a row

IMPRESSIVE RUN: Wanderers player/coach Aaron Harmsworth (left) scored one of his team's four goals in the grand final win over Meteors. Mike Richards GLA180818MHOC

HOCKEY: Wanderers A-grade men have continued their dominance of the local hockey scene, winning their 13th straight CQ League title at the weekend.

The champion outfit scored a 4-2 win over a determined Meteors side in Saturday night's grand final at Gladstone's Rigby Park.

Player/coach Aaron Harmsworth said it was a good contest, befitting of a final.

"Meteors took it to us and played really well,” he said.

"They'll be making finals again and will be better for that experience.

Wanderers won their 13th straight CQ title at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

"For us to win 13 in a row is pretty special. It's a marvellous feat for any team in any grade in any sport.”

Midfielder Andrew Landsberg opened the scoring for Wanderers with a field goal in the 10th minute.

Clinton McKay extended the lead with a perfectly placed drag flick from a penalty corner.

The crowd was on its feet when Meteors striker Mitch Ryan slammed a goal home from the top of the circle but celebrations were short-lived as Harmsworth made it 3-1 just a minute later.

Meteors, who were chasing their maiden CQ title, got it back to 3-2 with 10 minutes to go but Landsberg slotted his second to put the result beyond doubt.

Harmsworth said Meteors goalkeeper Jason McClay had a blinder, denying Wanderers on several occasions.

"We felt like we were one goal away from breaking the game open but we couldn't put it to bed which is a credit to Meteors,” he said.

Harmsworth said his team had a couple of areas to work on as they turned their focus towards winning a record 14th consecutive premiership in the Rockhampton Hockey Association competition.