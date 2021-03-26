‘Marvellous’: Posthumous honour for CQ sports identity

Eddie Hegvold will be inducted posthumously into the Queensland Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021. Photo: Queensland Basketball

Edward “Eddie” Hegvold will be inducted posthumously into the Queensland Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021.

Though he never played the game, he would become one of Rockhampton Basketball’s major benefactors and contributors for more than 35 years.

He served as president between 1964 and 1969 and was a patron of the association from 1969 until his passing in 1991.

Eddie was instrumental in the construction of the city’s basketball stadium, which bore his name (Hegvold Stadium) before it was rebranded as Adani Arena in 2019.

His son John was thrilled when he received the news about his late father.

He and his son Calvin (Eddie’s grandson) will attend the induction ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday, April 17.

“This is a marvellous thing and for us to be able to accept the honour on his behalf is going to be great,” he said.

“He’s a hard act to follow, that father of mine.”

Eddie got involved in basketball through his two sons, John and Paul, who played from an early age and both went on to represent the Queensland open men’s team.

John said his father did not do what he did for honours and accolades but admitted he would have been “very proud” to receive this sort of recognition.