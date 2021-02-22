Menu
The developer of a controversial motocross park at Bella Creek is asking Gympie Regional Council to revise or remove some of the 25 conditions imposed on the project when it was approved.
Mary Valley developer pushes back at council rules

scott kovacevic
22nd Feb 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
The developer of a controversial motorsport park at Bella Creek is pushing back at tight restrictions enforced by Gympie Regional Council on the project when it was approved late last year

Scott Canty's decade-long fight to have the park approved ended last October when the park was given a green light provided 25 conditions were met.

Now Mr Canty is asking for some of these to be altered or deleted entirely.

Points of contention include conditions placed around the serving of food on the site, the construction of a 6m wide gravel track inside the park, the need for a dedicated parking area, and on the limited number of riders allowed at the park's first few events, a staff report to be tabled at Wednesday's council meeting says.

The controversial park has been in and out of the council’s planning department for a decade.
In total 12 conditions are proposed for deletion or change.

And council staff are not disagreeable with recommendations six of the conditions be changed or reworded and another two deleted.

Four of Mr Canty's proposals are recommended to remain unchanged.

The park was approved last year by a slim one vote margin following more than an hour of debate.

Councillors Bruce Devereaux, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock and Warren Polley refused to support the park; Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman voted in favour it but said the council was caught between a "rock and a hard place" owing to councillors being unable to take into account previous noncompliance issues at the site and legal sanctions enforced on Mr Canty.

