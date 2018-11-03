Menu
Scene of Maryborough homicide
Woman murdered outside Maryborough motel

by Tanya Westthorp
3rd Nov 2018 9:22 AM
DETECTIVES have swooped on a Fraser Coast motel after a woman was murdered early this morning.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was found dead outside a Ferry Street, Maryborough motel just after 5am.

Preliminary information indicates police and other emergency services were called to a disturbance shortly before finding the woman outside the motel.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

A crime scene has been established with detectives and forensic officers attending.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who were travelling in the area shortly before 5am this morning or who observed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

