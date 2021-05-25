Maryborough to Rocky: Football Qld announces new competition

A new competition has been announced by Football Queensland, expected to kick off next year, which could stretch from Maryborough to Rockhampton. The reform process starts this month.

Football Queensland (FQ) has announced a new competition starting next year, which could stretch from Maryborough to Rockhampton, as part of a plan delivering the first major reform to the game in Queensland in 20 years.

The Queensland Premier League Central Conference will bring together some of the best players across different clubs from Wide Bay and Central Queensland, with the initiative decided by FQ to “strengthen” players’ abilities in their hometown.

The changes are part of FQ’s Future of Football 2020+ Five-Point Reform Plan, which includes the promise of better services for participants and to connect competitions.

FQ Central Coast region general manager Andy Allan said the area had “been wanting reform for some time”.

“Football Queensland will lower the cost of football by driving down registration fees by 20 per cent for junior players in Wide Bay ... the competition reforms will provide an opportunity for the best of the best to meet more often in meaningful competition, which will be a game-changer for players, clubs and fans,” Mr Allan said.

“I have no doubt teams from Wide Bay will relish coming up against regional rivals from Central Queensland.”

“Over the years, we have seen many regional footballers make the big move south to further their careers in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne,” he said.

FQ CEO Robert Cavallucci said it’s important for players to be able to stay in their regional hometown and still progress within football.

“We are proud of their progress, but at the same time we recognise the need to strengthen the pathway and provide opportunities for elite players to stay in their hometown and still play top-quality football.

“These competition reforms will also be implemented in North Queensland and South East Queensland, and are designed specifically to support club progression, reward performance and strengthen the path way for all players and clubs across the state.”

The reform process will begin this month, as current Wide Bay Men’s and Women’s Premier League clubs can now secure a spot in the new competition.

See the full Future of Football Reform Plan here.

