Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Man dead after horror home invasion

by Ben Graham
17th Dec 2018 6:20 AM

A horrific home invasion - carried out by masked attackers armed with baseball bats and knives - has left a man dead inside his central NSW's Hunter Region.

NSW Police says officers were called to the scene of the horrific crime at Lake Macquarie early this morning.

Upon arriving at the home on Lonus Avenue at Whitebridge about 2.30am, they found a 60-year-old man with a serious injury to his arm.

The force said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics, but he died at John Hunter Hospital just a short time later.

Officers have now established a crime scene at the home and they are investigating.

So far, they've been told three people - with their faces covered and armed with baseball bats and knives - broke into the home and attacked the man in his bedroom.

The man's two brothers were home at the time but were not injured.

"Inquiries are now under way by detectives from Lake Macquarie Police District, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad," a police spokesman said.

Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack.

More Stories

Show More
crime death editors picks home invasion

Top Stories

    Circus life explored through art

    premium_icon Circus life explored through art

    Life Pop-up exhibition explores uniqueness and vibrancy of circus entertainment

    • 17th Dec 2018 7:17 AM
    Volunteer awarded prestigious art internship

    premium_icon Volunteer awarded prestigious art internship

    News CQUni student, RRC volunteer, State gallery intern

    • 17th Dec 2018 6:53 AM
    Grandmother's medical treatment inspired doctor dream

    premium_icon Grandmother's medical treatment inspired doctor dream

    Careers Plans to study rural, tropical medicine after outstanding OP results

    • 17th Dec 2018 6:51 AM
    Rocky school's OP results among the best in Queensland

    premium_icon Rocky school's OP results among the best in Queensland

    Education 96 per cent of students achieved an OP of 1 to 15

    Local Partners