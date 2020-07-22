Masked couple shocks with plane act

It’s always uncomfortable when people get intimate on public transport. Picture: Instagram

It's always uncomfortable when people get intimate on public transport. It's probably more uncomfortable when people involved in the public display of affection appear to be wearing face masks.

An image recently appeared on the Instagram page Passenger Shaming which seemingly shows two passengers on a plane passionately kissing in their seats.

Oddly, the man still appears to be wearing his face mask. (It's unclear if the woman has her mask on as her face is partially obscured by the man's arm and shoulder.)

The post has received more than 10,000 likes since it was uploaded four days ago, Fox News reports.

It was jokingly captioned: "Me getting ready for the weekend with my man like …"

Many commenters joined in on the fun, with one user also joking: "Safest way to make out."

Another user apparently wasn't thrilled when they seemingly figured out what airline the incident occurred on, writing: "Just when I thought it was too funny not to share … it's my airline."

"The heck? That looks uncomfortable," another user added.

"With the masks on. Is that like with the lights on?" joked another.

Others speculated about the nature of the photo, with one commenter posting, "Please tell me they were just posing for a photo and this isn't real."

"Oh boy," added another, "I hope they know each other!"

Of course, not everyone was amused. While some users commented about how they hoped the seat would be thoroughly cleaned before the next flight, one commenter summed up their feelings by posting, "This really bums me out."

