Subscribe Today's Paper
Masked Singer’s Brisbane reveal

by Amy Price
14th Oct 2019 10:15 AM
HOST Osher Gunsberg has turned as many heads for his standout suits on The Masked Singer as the show's costume-clad celebrity singers - and that was the goal for Brisbane tailor Mark Ferguson.

The designer behind bespoke men's fashion label Wil Valor had just three weeks to design and create 10 original suits for Gunsberg (pictured) to wear on the Channel 10 reality series after garnering interest from network stylists having dressed Miguel Maestre, Manu Feildel for My Kitchen Rules and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen for House Rules.

Host Osher Gunsberg is certainly been standing out from the crowd.
Host Osher Gunsberg is certainly been standing out from the crowd.

"Her (the stylist) and I were designing outfits for Osher in the foyer of the Sofitel (on the Gold Coast) at the Logies," Ferguson said. "She really wanted something that could stand out, be bright and colourful."

Brisbane designer Mark Ferguson. Picture: Peter Wallis
Brisbane designer Mark Ferguson. Picture: Peter Wallis

"It was good because it allowed the creativity that most clients don't, and that's the good thing about working in showbiz - you get to really push those boundaries," Ferguson said.

Gunsberg has been getting a strong reaction online to the suits, which have included a bright gold suit and a blue floral print.

"I've had people say to me 'I'm watching the show to see what suit he wears next' and that's pretty cool," Ferguson said. "The hardest part is to make sure it's stylish. There's a fine line between stylish and gaudy."

"The best is still to come."

Ferguson, who has just launched a custom denim line, said he hoped to work with Llewelyn-Bowen again next year.

"You have to hold him back a bit," he laughed.

Fans have actually been tuning into The Masked Singer to see what Gunsberg wears next.
Fans have actually been tuning into The Masked Singer to see what Gunsberg wears next.

fashion masked singer osher gunsberg

