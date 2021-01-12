Masks now mandatory in CQ airports, on flights

It is now mandatory to wear face masks in Central Queensland airports and on planes.

From 12.01am on Tuesday, wearing a face mask become compulsory in all areas of Queensland airports, including outdoors, and during domestic flights.

The maximum penalty for not complying with the Mandatory Face Masks Direction without a reasonable excuse is $13,345.

Exemptions are in place for children younger than 12, for identification, for medical treatment, and more.

The direction will hold until the end of the state's declared public health emergency, currently in place until March 31, or until it is revoked or replaced.

Masks will not be provided at airports.