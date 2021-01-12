Menu
Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
Health

Masks now mandatory in CQ airports, on flights

Timothy Cox
12th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
It is now mandatory to wear face masks in Central Queensland airports and on planes.

From 12.01am on Tuesday, wearing a face mask become compulsory in all areas of Queensland airports, including outdoors, and during domestic flights.

The maximum penalty for not complying with the Mandatory Face Masks Direction without a reasonable excuse is $13,345.

Exemptions are in place for children younger than 12, for identification, for medical treatment, and more.

The direction will hold until the end of the state's declared public health emergency, currently in place until March 31, or until it is revoked or replaced.

Masks will not be provided at airports.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

