Cox fever hits Texas ahead of AFL grand final

Richmond's Toby Nankervis and Collingwood's Mason Cox contest in the ruck during the first preliminary final. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

WHEN Mason Cox was a startlingly tall engineering student at Oklahoma State University, the women's basketball team came calling with an unusual request.

With a high-stakes game against well-placed rivals Baylor College coming up, would he consider joining training so they could practise against someone of his stature?

"Baylor women's team had a six-foot-eight player and that's hard to simulate in practice for a team to go up against," recalls Tulsa World sports writer Kelly Hines, one of the first reporters to document Cox's remarkable athletic journey.

"He was spotted on campus and brought into work with the women's team as a practice player and then the men found out about him."

Cox - a high school soccer defender who had helped lead his team to a state championship in 2008 after growing 15cm in the summer before his final year at school - had never played team basketball.

Mason Cox in 2009 at Marcus High School. Picture: Ben Torres

But it wasn't long before he joined OSU's men's team as one of two or three "walk-ons", the name given to non-scholarship players who can expect to spend most games on the bench but get to be part of the team and train when their schedules allow.

"It wasn't like Mason was ever expected to do anything, he was just part of it. But the next season he wound up being a pretty important player, kind of out of nowhere," Hines recalls.

Mason Cox played with Marcus Marauders FC in 2007 and 2008. Picture: Ben Torres

In 2014 during his last game for OSU where he expected to finish his sport career before heading into a new job as an engineer at Exxon Mobil in Houston, Cox was spotted him on television by an AFL scout and invited to a display match in Los Angeles.

Afterwards, AFL national talent manager Kevin Sheehan invited Cox to Australia, saying: "He's mobile, agile, and a good decision-maker. He was the absolute standout, no doubt."

Hines said Cox didn't take long to decline his new job and take on the new challenge.

"I remember talking to him about it and it was this cool thing that happened and it would be something that he would remember for the rest of his life," she said.

Mason Cox in 2007 at Marcus High School. Picture: Ben Torres

The rest, as they say, is history.

A week after the MCG hummed with chants of "USA, USA" from Collingwood fans cheering their towering ruckman, Cox will be aiming for AFL premiership glory as the first American to play in a grand final.

In the upper middle-class Dallas satellite suburb of Flower Mound, many remember Cox well from his time wandering the halls of Marcus High School.

From the moment he started as a 193cm (6'4) freshman with a baffling lack of interest in playing American football - which is nothing short of a religion in the Lonestar state - the affable pupil stood out in a student body of 3000.

His seventh form English teacher, Mindy Sample, recalled: "I remember the first day he walked into class, he was so tall and so lanky and one of the first questions I asked him was: 'surely you play basketball?'

"And his response was 'No ma'am, I don't'. I said, 'Ok you've got to play football?' 'No ma'am, I don't.' And I said, 'You don't play anything? Oh what a travesty.'

"I remember seeing this long skinny body, I think I saw his waist come to my eyes he was so tall before I met his eyes. All these legs, he was just so tall even then. But always very respectful."

Recalling conversations they had with Cox before he left for his new life in Australia, staff and former teammates in Flower Mound invariably tilt their heads up as if the 211cm tall, 27-year-old is standing in front of them.

Mason Cox showed great co-ordination in his soccer-playing days. Picture: supplied

Ms Sample is one of many in the Dallas suburb who will be watching on TV and cheering from Texas this weekend, along with former soccer teammate Sam Garza, 28."It's funny because he was so goofy on the soccer field, you know, he wasn't like this physical athletic freak who you thought like he's going to make it some day, or he's going to be a super successful player," Mr Garza said.

"He was kind of just an average Joe who hit his peak later, and it's pretty awesome to see that he's doing so well in Australia."

Cox's former soccer coach John Guy calls him "the big fella" and recalls how the big man's physical adeptness seemed out of place in someone so lanky.

"It was, for sure, going to be difficult for a kid that tall to be as co-ordinated as he was," said Guy, who smiled broadly at the memory of coaching the Jaguars to two consecutive state finals, in 2007 and 2008.

Mason Cox flies high over Richmond's Trent Cotchin in the first preliminary final. Picture: Julian Smith

"In all fairness to him, he was towering over everybody. But he could move really well. I mean he wasn't a kid that struggled with movement."

Mr Guy attributed Cox's Australian success to a combination of his physicality and a powerful work ethic.

"Also, I think the combination of both growing up playing soccer, and then obviously, having that basketball rounding out a little bit, it has put him in a fantastic place," Mr Guy said.

"Some of the highlights that I've seen lately, I mean it's incredible. The timing, he always had good timing here.

"Sometimes he was a little bit late in his tackle and some of the other guys felt it a little bit, but always for me, he had some good sense about him.

"I mean you can tell now when he's catching these high balls.

"He's turned out to be a fantastic athlete, and pursuing something that he probably never dreamed of.

Sam Garza, Mason Cox's soccer teammate, on the field where they competed during his high school years at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. Picture: Ben Torres

"But now he can have even more aspirations and continue doing great things because he's only 27. So he's got five or six good years left in those long bones of his."

Mr Guy said Flower Mound was now boasting many new AFL fans.

"It's an incredible story and I really feel that a lot of people here need to hear this, because at the end of the day you've got a local kid that is doing something that is completely unheard of," he said.

"He's probably had to learn the rules. He's probably had to learn the intricacies of the game that are very, very difficult at the professional level.

"These guys have been around the game since they were babies. They've been watching the games for generations. They know. And now you've got a kid who's come in just stone cold, and he's gone and done incredible things."

Hines said the unerring support of his family had also helped propel Cox in his successes from soccer to basketball and now footy.

Mason Cox school memorabilia. Picture: supplied

"His family loved it that he was even on the basketball team," she recalled of when he started at OSU.

"His parents would go to the road games, they would travel all the time and they were so supportive, and he wasn't getting in any of the games. But for them to travel everywhere when he wasn't going on, well that tells you all you need to know."

A sportswriter for a decade, Hines said with a laugh: "This is the craziest story I have ever covered.

"It is by far the most unlikely turn of events of any athlete I have ever covered, and I have covered guys who went on to play NBA and NBL.

"Just the unlikely nature for him to become this international superstar athlete, for that to happen to Mason, nobody saw that coming because he was this tall, somewhat awkward guy who nobody knew that much about."For basketball to be his second sport and him to do well, I thought that was the peak of his athletic career, and for him to take this turn is really amazing.

Mason Cox, top row, fourth from left, with the Marcus Marauders FC, the 2007 and 2008 state champions. Picture: supplied

"And it's a tribute to his personality and his willingness to try something different and work really hard at it.

"It's not just about being really tall, it's about how hard hard he works. He would do well at anything."

Hines said the unerring support of his family had also helped propel Cox in his successes from soccer to basketball and now footy.