Mason Lee flatmate still tainted as a ‘child killer’

The flatmate in the home of killed toddler Mason Jet Lee is still harassed and unfairly labelled a ‘child killer’ in his community, a court has heard.

The flatmate in the home of killed toddler Mason Jet Lee is still harassed and unfairly labelled a ‘child killer’ in his community, a court has heard.

The teen once accused and then cleared of being linked to the death of toddler Mason Lee is still harassed and unfairly labelled a child killer on the streets of Caboolture, a court has heard.

Ryan Robert Barry Hodson today fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court on a string of driving charges but his association with the death of the young Caboolture child in 2016 was raised.

Hodson's defence asked the court not to sentence the 21-year-old to probation as he was subjected to harassment by some people in the community.

"He's harassed as a child killer," the court heard.

Ryan Robert Barry Hodson aged 18 walking out of the Supreme court in Brisbane. Picture: John Gass

Hodson, a flatmate in the home where Mason Lee lived, was initially blamed for letting the toddler die by not seeking help.

He was originally charged with manslaughter, but agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of cruelty to a child under 16.

However in May 2018 a Brisbane Supreme Court Justice found Hodson wasn't to blame for failing to help the 21-month-old child because he was just a 17-year-old flatmate, who never accepted responsibility for the little boy.

Mason Lee as a toddler in his home.

Magistrate James Blanch told Hodson to consider moving from Caboolture to start a fresh life.

"You really need to get out of Caboolture," Magistrate Blanch said.

However Hodson told the court his mother and stepfather were settling in nearby Morayfield and as his father was dead, he had little prospects for setting up in a new place.

He pleaded guilty to driving a motorcycle on a road without authority, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle and causing a public nuisance.

He was fined $1000. His charges were dismissed.

Originally published as Mason Lee flatmate still tainted as a 'child killer'