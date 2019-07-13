Menu
Mass chaos at Brisbane Airport with flights to Sydney cancelled due to wild winds. Photo: Jesse Kuch
Mass airport chaos as scores of flights cancelled

by Tanya French and Gerard Cockburn
13th Jul 2019 9:54 AM
MASS chaos has erupted at Queensland airports today with scores of flights to Sydney cancelled due to wild weather.

Virgin, Qantas and Jetstar have been forced to cancel some inbound and outbound flights after damaging winds ripped across NSW.

Sydney's Kingsford Smith Airport traffic controllers reduced operations down to one runway, affecting all inbound and outbound flights across the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a cold front generating 'vigorous winds' had caused 'severe turbulence' forcing airlines to cancel scores flights to and from Sydney.

It has left passengers at Queensland airports - including Brisbane and the Gold Coast - stranded.

Pictures from inside the Brisbane terminal show long queues of passengers trying to rebook their flights.

Wind gusts of up to 115km/h were recorded at Thredbo while 61 km/h strong winds were recorded at Sydney Airport this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning with damaging winds set to batter Sydney, the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and south coast regions today.

The winds are expected to ease later today.

