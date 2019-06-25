Mass changes: NRL teams named for Round 15

Here's how every team will line up in Round 15

TIGERS V RABBITOHS

Thursday, 27 June, Bankwest Stadium, 7:50pm

Wests Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Robert Jennings 3. Moses Mbye 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris Lawrence 13. Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Elijah Taylor 17. Michael Chee-Kam

Reserves: 18.Paul Momirovski 19. Chris McQueen 20. Josh Reynolds 21. Oliver Clark

SuperCoach analysis: Moses Mbye is included despite his near-death experience during Origin camp. All of the club's representative players have been named to back up despite the short turnaround - Mbye, Esan Marsters, Benji Marshall, David Nofoaluma, Robbie Farah, Michael Chee-Kam and Josh Aloiai. Aloiai has been promoted to start ahead of Ben Matulino, who has been omitted, with Elijah Taylor joining the bench. Chris Lawrence starts in the back row with Michael Chee-Kam dropping to the bench.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Liam Knight 11. John Sutton 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Dean Britt 17. Kyle Turner

Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Connor Tracey 20. Adam Doeihi 21. Sam Burgess 22 Tom Amone

SuperCoach analysis: Adam Reynolds (back fracture) is a key inclusion at halfback in place of Adam Doueihi. Braidon Burns (hamstring) makes his long-awaited return at left centre with Kyle Turner dropping to the bench. The Origin contingent of Damien Cook, Dane Gagai and Cameron Murray have been named to back up. George Burgess (illness) returns in the starting side with Junior Tatola reverting to the bench. Sam Burgess (shoulder) has been included on an extended bench as he aims to return from minor surgery.

Scott Drinkwater will debut for the Cowboys. Darrian Traynor

DRAGONS V COWBOYS

Friday, 28 June, WIN Stadium, 6:00pm

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jonus Pearson 3. Tim Lafai 4. Euan Aitken 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Reece Robson 16. Korbin Sims 17. Luciano Leilua

Reserves: 18. Jai Field 19. Jordan Pereira 20. Lachlan Maranta 21. Josh Kerr

SuperCoach analysis: Tim Lafai (ankle) returns ahead of schedule, replacing Lachlan Maranta at centre. Jeremy Latimore scores a bench spot ahead of Jai Field. Origin players Ben Hunt, Tyson Frizell, Paul Vaughan and Tariq Sims have been named.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Jordan Kahu 4. Tom Opacic 5. Enari Tuala 6. Michael Morgan 7. Jake Clifford 8. Scott bolton 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Reuben Cotter 15. John Asiata 16. Corey Jensen 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. Javed Bowen 20. Matt Scott 21. Emry Pere

SuperCoach analysis: Mass changes. Paul Green's team are without Josh McGuire (suspension), Kurt Baptiste (ACL) and Coen Hess (knee). McGuire is replaced by returning former Test prop Jordan McLean (hamstring). Baptiste is replaced by rookie Mackay product Reuben Cotter on the bench. Hess is replaced in the starting back row by Shane Wright. Former Storm fullback Scott Drinkwater comes straight into the side in the No.1 jersey, allowing Michael Morgan to return to five-eighth. Jordan Kahu shifts to centre, Enari Tuala moves to the wing and Javid Bowen drops out. Morgan (shoulder) must overcome a minor injury to play. Corey Jensen joins the bench. Veteran prop Matt Scott (shoulder) has been named among the reserves and is hopeful of returning.

The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.

ROOSTERS V STORM

Friday, 28 June, Adelaide Oval, 7.55pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Ryan Hall, 6. Drew Hutchison, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Zane Tetevano , 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner , 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Lindsay Collins , 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Mitchell Aubusson

Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili, 19. Matt Ikuvalu 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Brett Morris

SuperCoach analysis: Fullback James Tedesco has been named to back up from Origin. Joey Manu switches to centre and Mitch Aubusson drops to the bench. Brett Morris (knee) has been named in reserves as he aims to play his first game since Round 2. Luke Keary (concussion) will be available next round.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Justin Olam 19. Tui Kamikamica 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

SuperCoach analysis: No changes. All Origin players - Josh Addo-Carr, Dale Finucane, Will Chambers, Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi - have been named to back-up. New recruits Solomone Kata and Max King have missed the squad.

Origin hero Tom Trbojevic will line up for the Sea Eagles.

TITANS V SEA EAGLES

Saturday, 29 June, CBus Super Stadium, 3:00pm

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Jesse Arthars 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Moeaki Fotuaika 11. Will Matthews 12. Bryce Cartwright Tyrone Peachey 13. Jai Whitbread

Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein 15. Tyrone Peachey 16. Jack Stockwell 17. Shannon Boyd

Reserves: 18. Leilani Latu 19. Phillip Sami 20. Brenko Lee 21. Kevin Proctor

SuperCoach analysis: Jai Whitbread replaces Jai Arrow (ankle) at lock. Tyrone Peachey switched to the bench with Will Matthews coming onto the edge. Moeaki Fotuaika (wrist) has been named despite sitting out rep round for Tonga. Kevin Proctor (eye socket) has been included in the extended squad. Ash Taylor (personal reasons) has been left out despite returning to training this week.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Dylan Walker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Manase Fainu 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Brendan Elliot 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18. Lachlan Croker 19. Kane Elgey 20 Haumole Olakau'atu 21. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach analysis: Api Koroisau (ankle) is out until Round 18-19 with Manase Fainu to start in the No. 9. Origin players Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic and Jake Trbojevic got through Origin unscathed and are expected to back up. Brendan Elliot and Corey Waddell come onto the bench.

Joe Ofahengaue returns for the Broncos

KNIGHTS V BRONCOS

Saturday, 29 June, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5:30pm

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Kurt Mann 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. James Gavet 9. Connor Watson 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Sione Mata'utia 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange: 14. Jamie Buhrer 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Josh King 17. Pasami Saulo

Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. David Klemmer 20. Jacob Saifiti 21. Aiden Guerra

SuperCoach analysis: Kalyn Ponga (corked knee) has been named but will need to prove his fitness. Queensland forward Tim Glasby (elbow) retains his spot after being cleared of serious injury. Mitchell Pearce (hip, groin) has been named despite pulling out of the Origin side. Mitch Barnett (suspension) is out for three weeks due to a crusher tackle ban. Sione Mata'utia comes into the starting back row with Josh King joining the bench. Aidan Guerra, who returned from a serious ankle injury in NSW Cup last week, has been included in reserves. Edrick Lee (leg) is available despite withdrawing from Maroons camp. David Klemmer (wrist) has been named among the reserves as he bids to get back in time for the Origin decider.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Richard Kennar 6. Anthony Milford 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior

Interchange: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Patrick Carrigan

Reserves: 18. Xavier Coates 19. Jayden Su'A 20. James Segeyaro 21. Shaun Fensom

SuperCoach analysis: Payne Haas (hamstring) is on the team sheet despite having to pull out of NSW calculations last week. Joe Ofehangaue (knee) returns from injury and will push his case for a Queensland berth for the Origin decider. Andrew McCullough regains his starting spot with Jake Turpin dropping to the bench. Richie Kennar replaces Jamayne Isaako on the wing. Corey Oates, Matt Gillett and David Fifita are aiming to back up from Origin.

Josh Hodgson’s injury was a huge blow for Canberra. Image: AAP Image/Rohan Thomson

EELS V RAIDERS

Saturday, 29 June, TIO Stadium, 7.35pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Brad Takairangi 4. Josh Hoffman 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitch Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Jaeman Salmon 15. Peni Terepo 16. David Gower 17. Marata Niukore

Reserves: 18. Daniel Alvaro 19. Tepai Moeroa 20. George Jennings 21 Will Smith

SuperCoach analysis: Young superstar Dylan Brown (back) returns at five-eighth for his first match since Round 3. Jaeman Salmon moves to the interchange. Michael Jennings (knee) remains sidelined by the injury that saw him ruled out for Tonga with Brad Takairangi to play centre.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Corey Horsburgh 16. Sia Soliola 17. Ryan Sutton

Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Emre Guler 20. Royce Hunt 21. Michael Oldfield

SuperCoach analysis: Canberra have a huge in with international hooker Josh Hodgson (broken thumb) confirmed to return. Siliva Havilii drops to the bench with youngster Tom Starling missing out. Nick Cotric (ankle) is replaced at centre by Sebastian Kris. Boom prop Corey Horsburgh (elbow) returns on the bench. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (hamstring) has been named despite being ruled out for Cook Islands last week. Jack Wighton and Josh Papalii have a six-day turnaround from Origin.

Nathan Cleary is expected to miss the next month.

WARRIORS V PANTHERS

Sunday, 30 June, Mt Smart Stadium, 2:00pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Kodi Nikorima 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Karl Lawton 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Adam Blair 12 Isaiah Papali'i 13 Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: 14 Nate Roache 15 Bunty Afoa 16 Sam Lisone 17 Leivaha Pulu

Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Ligi Sao 21 Chris Satae 22 Chanel Harris-Tavita

SuperCoach analysis: Tohu Harris (foot) is out for six weeks after being sent for surgery on a stress fractures. Lachlan Burr (general soreness) is also out but will be available again next week. Adam Blair replaces Harris in the back row, while Jazz Tevaga replaces Burr at lock. Sam Lisone and Leivaha Pulu are the new faces on the bench. Lisone will play his first game since Round 5 and Pulu his first this season. Hooker Nathaniel Roache (back) replaces veteran Issac Luke on the bench.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Isaah Yeo 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. James Maloney 8. James Tamou 9. Mitchell Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Frank Winterstein 13. Liam Martin

Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 16. Moses Leota 17. Hame Sele

Reserves: 18. Kaide Ellis 19. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 20. Sione Katoa 21. Dean Whare

SuperCoach analysis: Nathan Cleary (ankle) is out for up to a month. NSW hero James Maloney switches to halfback, Jarome Luai is promoted from bench to five-eighth and Hame Sele joins the interchange. Josh Mansour (shoulder) is right to go after sitting out for Lebanon. Dean Whare (hamstring) has been included in reserves and is aiming to return.

Dylan Napa will line up after his Origin shocker.

BULLDOGS V SHARKS

Sunday, 30 June, ANZ Stadium, 4.05pm

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith

Interchange: 14. Rhyse Martin 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Ofahiki Ogden 17. Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner. 20. Brandon Wakeham. 21 Adam Elliot. 22 Renouf Toomaga

SupeCoach analysis: Jeremy Marshall-King (knee) is out, replaced by Michael Lichaa at hooker. Jack Cogger (concussion) returns at halfback in place of Nu Brown (foot). Chris Smith comes into the starting back row for Raymond Faitala-Mariner with Ofahiki Ogden joining the bench. Dylan Napa (broken wrist) will soldier on with his injury despite a below-par performance in Origin. Adam Elliot (ankle) is included in reserves, while Jayden Okunbor (foot) will return in NSW Cup.

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Josh Dugan 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8.Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. (c) Paul Gallen

Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17.Kurt Capewell

Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Aaron Gray 21. Aaron Woods

SuperCoach analysis: Andrew Fifita (suspension) is replaced at prop by Braden Hamlin-Uele. Wade Graham earns a starting spot for the first time since his return from an ACL injury with Kurt Capewell benched. Bronson Xerri (concussion) has been named despite failing to finish last match. The return of Jayden Brailey (knee) sees brother Blayke move to the bench. Aaron Woods (knee) is listed among the reserves.

.