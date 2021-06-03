Menu
Mass COVID vaccination blitz: 18 hubs opening across state

by Tanya French
3rd Jun 2021 9:49 AM
The Queensland Government will open 18 vaccination hubs this weekend for frontline workers, aged care staff and 40-49 year olds.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the hubs would only be open to the 30,000 people aged between 40 and 49 who have registered to get vaccinated.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath. Picture: Dan Peled
The hubs will also be open for aged care and frontline workers..

They will not be open to walk-ins.

Ms D'Ath also urged anyone who had visited the nine COVID-19 exposure sites in NSW to follow the health guidelines which includes getting tested immediately and to self-isolate.

Dr Sonya Bennett said it was 'largely unknown' if there has been transmission in NSW.

'We've always known COVID-19 is highly transmissible. What is unusual about this virus is sometimes it doesn't transmit at all and other times it transmits without close contact," she said.

