Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Mass net outages after cyber attack

by Shannon Molloy
2nd Aug 2020 12:30 PM

 

Thousands of Telstra internet customers have been hit by a mass outage sparked by a cyber attack.

The company confirmed home internet connections, both broadband and NBN, are down due to a Denial of Service attack, with no timeframe given on when a restoration is expected.

The outage was reported about 11am on Sunday, it's understood.

Telstra said Domain Name Servers were impacted by the attack.

"We've identified the issue and are working on it," the telco said in a tweet. "Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS). Your info isn't at risk. We're doing all we can to get you back online."

More Stories

cyber crime editors picks outages telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TripAdvisor rates Rocky motel as one of Australia’s best

        premium_icon TripAdvisor rates Rocky motel as one of Australia’s best

        News They might be a small family owned business but this customer-focused Rockhampton motel has earnt a much deserved accolade putting them up with the best motels in the...

        UPDATE: Two people emerge unscathed after CQ road roll-over

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two people emerge unscathed after CQ road roll-over

        News Emergency crews have attended the scene of the vehicle roll-over in western CQ.

        Council marks National Tree Day with ‘symbolic’ planting

        premium_icon Council marks National Tree Day with ‘symbolic’ planting

        Council News National Tree Day events are not able to be formally held this year.

        VEHICLE RAMPAGE: Police hunt man after he rammed vehicles

        premium_icon VEHICLE RAMPAGE: Police hunt man after he rammed vehicles

        News Police are hunting Rockhampton for a man who is possibly armed after he allegedly...