Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose.
Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose. Contributed
Breaking

Rescue helicopter called to mass overdose at CQ prison

Aden Stokes
by
5th May 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.45PM: AS many as six ambulance units have responded to a mass overdose at the Capricornia Correctional Centre this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the rescue helicopter has also been tasked to the prison.

At this stage it is unknown where the five men will be transported to.

More to come. 

1.30PM: FIVE males are reportedly being transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctional Centre after a mass overdose at the jail today.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the men had injected an unknown substance and are all reportedly suffering post overdose symptoms.

It is believed all patients are conscious.

Emergency services were contacted at about 12.40pm, with at least three units heading north on the Bruce Highway to respond to the incident at the prison.

More details to come.

capricornia correctional centre editors picks overdose qas
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    premium_icon Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    Whats On Be sure to mark these events on your calendar.

    Gogango grazier waiting on weir

    premium_icon Gogango grazier waiting on weir

    News Cattle sales looking up at livestock exchange

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information