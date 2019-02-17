Mass personal details sent to bank customer on accident

Denis Auberson alleges he is the victim of banking malpractice

Denis Auberson alleges he is the victim of banking malpractice Jann Houley

KOONGAL man, Denis Auberson was among the tens of thousands of people to submit their banking grievances to the Royal Commission into the Financial Services sector.

Last week, Mr Auberson approached The Morning Bulletin to share his experiences with his bank which included alleged breaches of privacy as well as misdealing with the industry regulators including the Financial Ombudsman Services (FOS).

Mr Auberson's initial dispute was with his bank, the Commonwealth Bank, was over a discrepancy regarding his loan protection insurance from Comminsure.

This matter had since been resolved but Mr Auberson alleged Comminsure and CBA had breached his and other customers privacy on multiple occasions during his dealings with the groups.

Upon requesting a copy of his Loan Protection Policy through Comminsure last year, Mr Auberson was accidentally sent the personal details of over 300 Comminsure customers.

The details included the full names, addresses, and policy numbers of each of the over 300 customers.

"I was blown away ... what a massive stuff up,” he said.

"My name was on the list, if I found out those details of mine were accidentally sent to random people, I would be fuming.

"It's some pretty sensitive information.”

Mr Auberson's other allegation of privacy breaches had also been resolved between him and CBA.

He chose to take both of his privacy breach cases to FOS and found them to be "very difficult to deal with”.

Mr Auberson received a letter from the the Australian Financial Complaints Service (formally FOS) which said it would not investigate either of his cases.

The letter stated "AFCA cannot consider your privacy complaint as the issue you raise relates to third parties to the complaint.”

"The banks need to be completely re-regulated,” Mr Auberson said.

"I've been taking the two cases to who ever I can for the last year and nobody will even consider my case.

"What can I do? What good are these regulators if they won't even investigate my case?”

Media representatives from CBA or the Australian Financial Complaints Service could not be reached over the weekend but have been offered right of reply.