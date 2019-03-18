Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness.
Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness. Donna Jones
News

Mass outages: Thousands cut off, Coast Airport loses power

Matty Holdsworth
by
18th Mar 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 5:06 PM

UPDATE: 5:00pm: More than 1000 homes have lost power in Noosa with a severe thunderstorm leaving its mark on the Coast. 

Energex are working to restore power in several Noosa suburbs. 

The hardest hit are Noosa Heads with 844, Noosaville 563 and Pomona with 849. 

UPDATE 4:45PM: Sunshine Coast Airport lost power temporarily after a lightning strike struck in this afternoon's severe storm. 

The airport's carpark and terminal facilities were struck down for more than 10 minutes. 

It has since been restored. 

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the storm, which is heading north east, will affect Noosa Heads and Gympie by 4.50pn, Tin Can Bay by 5.20pm. 

INITIAL: SEVERE thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness.

Energex have listed the following suburbs that could be experiencing power outages currently.

Caboolture (165 homes), Bli Bli (1), Cooroy (23), Doonan (1), Eudlo (7), Kenilworth (2) Marcoola (123), Montville (18), Mudjimba (449), North Arm (9), Pacific Paradise (24, Palmwoods (9), Pomona (849), Twin Waters (483), Valdora (218) Verrierdale (74) and Yandina Creek (84).

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Sunshine Coast at 3.30pm, that contains damaging winds and large hailstones.

They are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Amamoor and Kilkivan by 4:05pm and Noosa Heads, Gympie and Pomona by 4:50pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

More Stories

power outage storm weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

    premium_icon Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

    News 'It hurt because they're a part of my home, a part of our people. It was about getting together and supporting one another and having a cry if we needed to.'

    New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    premium_icon New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    News New Bowen Basin coal mine to employ 145-160 people

    Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek

    premium_icon Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek

    News Witnesses reported "about 10 police cars” on the scene