Mass response: One critical in horror train crash

UPDATE 2PM: The Capricorn Highway is expected to be closed in both directions until further notice as emergency services respond to the scene of major rail incident at Westwood.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the Capricorn Highway was closed 150m east of Westwood and would be for some time.

A Morning Bulletin reporter at the scene said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter had landed on the highway and paramedics were assisting in loading a patient into the chopper.

He said off to the side of the highway on the railway tracks, police and paramedics were working to treat more people.

He said the train involved in the incident was on the tracks and emergency workers were moving around it.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four people had been assessed at the scene, with a man in his 40s in a critical yet.

Two patients in their 30s are stable, with one suffering an ankle injury and another with spinal precautions and a minor head injury.

The man with spinal precautions and the head injury is being transported via road to Rockhampton Hospital.

The fourth person is uninjured.

INITIAL: One person is in a critical condition and two others are badly injured after a train collision west of Rockhampton.

The incident was reportedly called in by Aurizon and occurred near Capricorn Highway and Huxham Lane, Westwood, about 11.40am.

Three fire crews, as well as police and Queensland Ambulance Service, are on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed a single locomotive train has crashed into the back of a coal wagon.

She said the coal wagon was empty and was derailed in the collision.

The spokeswoman said crews were assessing the stability of the locomotive and applying a foam blanket to a diesel leak.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three patients on scene, including one patient in a critical condition and two males in stable conditions, one with an ankle injury and the other with spinal precautions.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been tasked to attend.

It is understood Queensland Rail was isolating power to overhead lines.

Originally published as Mass response: One critical in horror train crash