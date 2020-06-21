Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Crime

Mass stabbing leaves three people dead

21st Jun 2020 7:26 AM

Three people have died and two are in critical care in hospital after a mass stabbing in Reading, a UK city located west of London.

A distressing video shared on social media shows four people on the ground in a park, surrounded by witnesses and police officers.

In the footage, officers are seen giving CPR to the victims, who are covered in blood.

One person can be heard shouting, "He's still breathing," while another is asking for a defibrillator.

The UK Telegraph reports three people were declared dead at the scene and two were transferred to the emergency department at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Reading is a major commuter town located around 70 kms west of London and near to Heathrow Airport.

Police have arrested a man and are understood to be treating the incident as a random attack. They're asking the public to avoid the area.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has tweeted that she is "deeply concerned".

Police have not revealed any details about the attack, merely describing it as a "serious incident", but an investigation is under way.

Earlier today a Black Lives Matter protest was held in the park. There is no suggestion that anyone from the protest was involved in the stabbing.

"Not looking good down here folks so best avoid round by The Forbury and let the emergency services do their thing. We are lucky to have them," one witness tweeted, according to The Sun.

 

Originally published as Mass stabbing leaves three people dead

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks mass stabbing reading uk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Body in Rocky motel case still ongoing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Body in Rocky motel case still ongoing

        Breaking Police are today still continuing on with investigations.

        $3.3m invested in proposed NQ coal power station

        premium_icon $3.3m invested in proposed NQ coal power station

        Environment Another round of Federal funding will see the station’s benefits scrutinised.

        $1.4m injection into Rocky’s pathway infrastructure

        premium_icon $1.4m injection into Rocky’s pathway infrastructure

        News Morrison Government pledges million-dollar funding to parts of Central...

        UPDATE: Truckie flown to Mackay after medical episode

        premium_icon UPDATE: Truckie flown to Mackay after medical episode

        Breaking RACQ Capricorn Rescue has flown the man to Mackay Hospital.