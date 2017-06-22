Massacre: He fought alongside 2000 men, only 18 survived

THIS is the latest instalment in our 1917 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1917 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

Today, a reader provides an account of his role in the Zulu Wars including at Isandlwana and Rorke's Drift, immortalised in the 1964 movie Zulu starring Michael Caine and Stanley Baker.

The Morning Bulletin, Monday, April 9, 1917, page 3.

To the Editor.

Sir, Seeing articles in your paper last week in four different issues on the breaking of an English square, permit me to let your readers know that the first time an English square was broken was by the Zulus on the 22nd of January, 1879, in the Isandlwana massacre.

The square was formed by the Twenty-fourth Royal Warwickshire Regiment, who died to a man in that fight.

There were several colonial units, namely, part of the Natal Mounted Police, Major Durtnel commanding; part of the Natal Carbineers, Captain Theophilus Shep- stone, of the Petermaritz- burg Volunteers; the Vrytown Mounted Rifles; the Buffalo Border Guard; the Second Battalion of the Natal Native Contingent, white officers and non- commissioned officers, Colonel Gregory comman- der; a four-trough rocket battery and two six-pounder field pieces; and about 200 mounted Basutos under their chief Janshi.

Altogether there were about 2000 men, white and black, commanded by Colonel Durnford, of whom there were eighteen survivors, and I am one of them.

We all fought at Rorke's Drift that night. I have since worn the medal and clasp.

The Zulus, you know, took no prisoners, nor did they give any quarter. It was fight for your life in that war, and every man knew it.

The reason I can give you the details is that I was guide and interpreter to Colonel Durnford and I carried the news to Lieutenants Chard and Bromhead at Rorke's Drift, fought all night, and then, when Major Russell relieved us in the morning, I went with him to find the colour-bearers of the Twenty-fourth Regiment, Lieutenants Melville and Cogil. Those officers had the colours wrapped round their bodies.

They were the only ones of all who were killed in the fight whose bodies were not mutilated. It was about a mile and a-half from where the square was broken to where we found their bodies, and we buried them on the banks of the Intombi River. Queen Victoria sent a white marble cross to mark the spot.

I am &c.,

John W. Lyon

Guide and interpreter to Colonel Durnford, First Regiment, Second Battalion, Natal Native Contingent. Kunwarara, North Coast Railway, 2nd April 1917.