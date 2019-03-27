Prostitution charges follow massage parlour raid

Two women have been charged after a raid in Brisbane.

Two women have been charged as police accuse the operator of a Brisbane massage parlour of running an illegal brothel.

Officers from the Ferny Grove Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at the Waterworks Rd, The Gap premises on March 26.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the raid was part of a three-month operation, Romeo Essence, aimed to dismantle organised illegal prostitution, including businesses operating under the guise of legitimate massage parlours.

A 32-year-old and 40-year-old women were arrested during the search of the business premises associated with the massage parlour which was located a short distance away from a local school.

The 32-year-old business owner from Sunnybank Hills has been charged with carrying on business of providing unlawful prostitution and four counts of engaging in prostitution through unlawful prostitution business.

The 40-year-old female employee has been charged with engaging in prostitution through unlawful prostitution business.

Both are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 29

The latest arrests came a week after police raided another parlour in Brisbane's south.

A business owner and three women were charged with illegal prostitution at Rocklea.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1900207702