A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

