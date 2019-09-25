Massie celebrates birthday two with podium finishes

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Darren Massie celebrated his birthday with dual sporting success at the weekend.

He came second in Masters in the fourth and final round of the CQ Cross Country Series on Saturday, which was his 48th birthday.

That podium finish meant he was, for the first time, crowned the overall series winner in the keenly contested Masters category.

Massie then backed that up by winning the male duathlon sprint event at the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club’s season opener on the Sunday.

“My body was a bit tired on Monday but I’m really enjoying this fitness thing,” he said.

Massie said he got a bit of a wake-up call when he reached his 40s, realising he was overweight and not as healthy as he wanted to be.

His brother, when he lived in Rockhampton, had been involved in mountain biking so he decided to give it a go.

“I started riding to lose some weight. I’d ride 3km and be out of breath; now I can ride for three hours, no worries,” he said.

“I had an old mountain bike and had a couple of goes on that.

“I went and bought a new bike and I haven’t looked back.

“I’ve got to ride every week now; if I don’t I’m climbing the walls.

“It’s made a huge difference health and energy wise. I’m feeling so good for it.”

Massie said he was ready and raring to go when he saddled up for the final cross country round at First Turkey on Saturday.

“I felt really good on the day. My legs felt strong and it’s probably the fastest I’ve ever ridden around that cross country circuit at First Turkey.

“I was extremely happy to get second but to find out the next day that I’d won the overall, I was rapt.”

Massie said the benefits of mountain biking went beyond the physical.

“It’s a good social thing, they’re a great bunch of people.

“There’s some good racers, some competitive people, but they’re all friendly and helpful.

“It’s a very good environment.

“Riding clears your mind because all you’re concentrating on is the trail and what you’re doing - and you get a little bit of a rush doing it as well so it’s a lot of fun.”

Massie has no intention of slowing down.

As well as doing regular mountain bike rides and competing in the Fitzroy Frogs duathlons, he also plans to compete in next month’s Yeppoon Running Festival.

“Some people say you’re getting old, you know, but while my body can do it and I enjoy it, I will keep doing it,” he said.

“I’m absolutely loving it. I feel fitter and healthier than when I was in my 30s.”