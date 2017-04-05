28°
Massive 176m long ship arrives to help CQ flood recovery

Melanie Plane
| 5th Apr 2017 8:29 AM
The Royal Australian Navy's Landing Ship Dock, HMAS CHOULES, is seen at anchor off the coast of Bougainville during Operation RENDER SAFE 14.
The Royal Australian Navy's Landing Ship Dock, HMAS CHOULES, is seen at anchor off the coast of Bougainville during Operation RENDER SAFE 14.

IF YOU spot a 176 metre long ship anchored off the Capricorn Coast, never fear, you're not 'seeing things', it's the Australian Army here to help.

In a bid to support the Central Queensland community prepare and recover from major Fitzroy River flooding, the Australian Defence Force has sent Landing Ship Dock HMAS Choules to the region.

The huge ship has weighed anchor off the Keppel Islands and more than 80 Australian Army engineers and support personnel along with 50 vehicles and heavy equipment will be offloaded from ship to shore via Army landing craft at the Keppel Bay Marina.

Over a 36 hour period, HMAS Choules will land approximately 500 tonnes of vehicles, equipment and disaster relief stores, which can be deployed in the region if required.　

Local Disaster Management Group Chair Councillor Tony Williams has welcomed the support of the Australian Defence Force on behalf of the region.　

"Rockhampton is no stranger to flooding, and we know that the recovery period tests our resources and capabilities,” Cr Williams said.　

"It's reassuring to know that we have that backing and support of the ADF to be here for the long run should we need it.”　

Commanding Officer, HMAS Choules, Commander Dave Graham said ADF personnel were very keen to help emergency services and recovery crews during the flood.

"We are ready to assist, if and when requested by the local authorities and following a damage assessment," Commander Graham said.

"HMAS Choules and her embarked forces are ideally suited to disaster relief operations.

"The ship provides a significant capability to embark a large number of troops, heavy vehicles and equipment, transport them to a destination and land them safely ashore without relying on the availability of shore infrastructure, and we can sustain the group for a period of time."

If required, the Australian Army engineers, predominately from the 17th Construction Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment will support Emergency Services with road clean ups, water purification, sandbagging and SES emergency requests.

　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian defence force cyclone debbie rockhampton flood 2017 wildweather

