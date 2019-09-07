Massive Alexandra Street upgrade only half done

THE INTENSIVE roadworks on Alexandra Street in North Rockhampton are approaching the half way mark with works recently progressing to Stage 2.

Combined, Stages 1 and 2 will cost approximately $5 million to deliver, jointly funded by Rockhampton Regional Council, the State Government, and the Federal Government.

Councillor Tony Williams said a significant amount of much-needed work had been undertaken since the project began late last year.

"Alexandra Street between Richardson Road and Sheehy Street has now been reconstructed,” said Cr Williams.

"These works included upgrading the stormwater system, replacing the kerb and channel, replacing the road pavement, asphalt surfacing, and some landscaping of the medians.

"Stage 1 of the project, which was partially funded by the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery Program, is nearly complete, and we have now moved on to Stage 2 - the reconstruction of road between Sheehy Street and Main Street.

"Alexandra Street had reached the point that it required continual work to keep the road operational, so the reconstruction was essential to improve functionality.

"This is a major project which we know has caused some inconvenience, and I want to thank everyone for their patience until this point, and their continued patience through the next stage of these works.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said it was a great example of different levels of government working together on public infrastructure.

"It'll mean less maintenance in the long term, and less disruptions for motorists,” he said.

Throughout Stage 2, Alexandra Street will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Sheehy Street and Main Street.

There will be limited on-street parking, and signs installed to indicate where no parking is allowed.

Motorists using Alexandra Street are urged to follow all road signs and signed detours to help ensure the safety of workers and other road users.

The works are funded by council to the value of $3.2million, the Australian Government's Roads to Recovery Program $400,000, and the State Government with $1.4million funded through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.