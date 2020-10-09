Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway
Traffic delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

by Shiloh Payne
9th Oct 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane has caused significant delays for southbound travellers on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a caravan had rolled on the Bruce Highway near Wild Horse Mountain about 9.30am.

A car had then hit the caravan.

Police said significant delays were expected heading south but there had been no major injuries reported.

RACQ have advised motorists to delay travel or avoid the area until 30 minutes delays clear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

More Stories

accident bruce highway caravan rollover editors picks wild horse mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Premium Content Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Business The development has been limited to be small scale and would operate from 6am to 3.30pm

        Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Premium Content Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Politics Determined to do some good for Rockhampton, local businessman Dominic Doblo is...

        GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        Premium Content GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        News The pressure is on the LNP to match Labor’s $8.4m campaign pledge to start work on...

        Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Premium Content Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Basketball This weekend’s game will be the first major one to take place since COVID-19...