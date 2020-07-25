Massive coastal home fails to meet reserve at auction

FOR SALE: 25 Trade Wind Drive, Tanby, is on the market for $799,000. Pictures: Contributed

FOR SALE: 25 Trade Wind Drive, Tanby, is on the market for $799,000. Pictures: Contributed

A STUNNING five-bedroom “lifestyle oasis” was passed in at auction last weekend, despite showing a lot of interest before going under the hammer.

The property at 25 Trade Wind Drive, Tanby, went to auction to a small crowd on July 18 but failed to reach the reserve.

RMW Property Agents’ Adam de Jong said there was a lot of interest in the home prior to auction, with 12 groups booking an inspection.

Mr de Jong said unfortunately circumstances didn’t allow them to be there on the day for bidding.

However, he said the phone had been ringing nonstop, with the property showing good interest post auction.

FOR SALE: 25 Trade Wind Drive, Tanby, is on the market for $799,000.

“We have had a number of phone calls from people from out of town who are genuinely interested in the property,” he said.

“They wanted to see how the auction panned out because they couldn’t make it to town.

“Some were people from interstate looking at moving up and with restrictions they couldn’t travel. However, they are genuinely interested in moving to the region.

“Properties like that on the acreage are certainly getting a lot of interest at the moment.”

He said an extended family had built the property but were now looking to relocate and downsize.

With five-bedrooms, four bathrooms and three living areas, the home is said to be the perfect choice for a large family.

The home has five bedrooms, three with en-suites', and one main bathroom.

READ: Luxury home snapped up for mystery price after long listing

READ: Rural CQ property sells for $1.8M at auction

Described as being set in one of the most “spectacular lifestyle positions” on the Capricorn Coast, the home is “discreetly” positioned on a one-acre block with “country style living” and “enviable serene mountain and water vistas”.

Mr de Jong said, as well as the space and size of the home, potential buyers were in awe at the privacy of the entertainment area overlooking the dam.

Now on the market for $799,000, he said was confident the home would sell soon.

“There is plenty of activity here in Yeppoon across all price ranges – the market is quite buoyant,” he said.

The home has soaring ceilings and three expansive living areas throughout.

“The last six to eight weeks has been really busy for every agent in town I have spoken too.

“We have seen an absolute increase in activity both from buyers and sellers. A number of properties are getting sold within weeks and days of going onto the market.

“It’s quite a mixed bag of people who are showing interest and making inquiries. You have people from down south and people who have been renting here for a number of months and have decided the Capricorn Coast is a great place to live and they want to buy.”

He said the rental market was very tight, with a one per cent vacancy rate at their agency.

“The property management team they have been flat out renting properties within days of hitting the internet, some aren’t even hitting the internet and they are getting multiple applications on them,” he said.

“You have got people moving into town looking for that lifestyle change and we have got a great lifestyle here on the Capricorn Coast. I think that is one of the main reasons people are moving here.”

For more information, call Adam de Jong on 0413906108.