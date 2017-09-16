Massive company's Australian expansion could be windfall for CQ

DEAR MR PRATT: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Senator Murray Watt have written to Visy Industries CEO Anthony Pratt urging him to expand into CQ.

Central Queensland is screaming out for serious investment and Senator Murray Watt and Mayor Margaret Strelow regard Anthony Pratt as the man who could change the region's fortunes.

Chairman of Visy Industries and Australia's richest man with a net worth of over $5.9 billion unveiled ambitious expansion plans to boost manufacturing in Australia last month.

The paper giant Visy, which is one of the world's largest privately owned paper, packaging, recycling and clean energy companies, announced a $2 billion expansion over the next 10 years which had the potential to create 5000 highly paid manufacturing jobs.

The expansion would see Visy's 120 current sites, expanded to 200 by the end of the decade, resulting in an additional 13000 permanent indirect jobs created and 14000 construction positions.

"We are doubling down,'' Mr Pratt said last month.

"The $2 billion investment pledge I'm announcing will be spent expanding Visy's manufacturing capabilities throughout Australia including new investments in clean energy”.

"The best social program is a job ... (and) our Australian workers are among the most productive in the world.”

Senator Watt and Cr Strelow regard these bold expansion plans as an ideal opportunity for CQ to capitalise upon.

On Thursday they sent a co-signed on a letter to Mr Pratt congratulating him on expanding his operation, urging him to consider setting up their infrastructure in CQ as a base for operations.

"The manufacturing expertise Central Queensland developed through the mining boom has left it with a unique capacity to handle new manufacturing projects of this size,” they said in the letter.

"Rockhampton is home to a highly skilled manufacturing workforce that could be transferred to Visy's operations.”

The letter also said Visy's commitment to creating jobs in renewable energy would be a perfect opportunity to be capitalised on by the Rockhampton's workforce.

"Regional Queensland has competitive advantages in high-technology advanced manufacturing as well as strengths in traditional manufacturing that can support renewable supply chains,” they said.

Visy Industries currently employ around 9 500 people in both Australia and the United States.

The expansion plan will include new or upgraded plants in every Australian state over the next ten years.

Senator Watt said Rockhampton has had a rough time over the past couple of months, especially with the proposed shutdown of Aurizon.

"It is fantastic to see companies like Visy continuing to invest in Australia's manufacturing industry,” he said

"Visy is just the sort of industry that would suit Rockhampton.

"We have a strong manufacturing base and a highly skilled workforce that would be able to suit Visy's manufacturing direction.”

Senator Watt said it was an incredible opportunity and urged Michelle Landry to support his call for Visy to set up shop in Rockhampton.