Massive cost of detaining Biloela family

Australian taxpayers spent $6.7m in less than 18 months detaining the Biloela family on Christmas Island.

Calls to send the family back to the regional Queensland town where they lived for years and remained highly popular in the local community have grown as three-year old Tharnicaa Murugappan battled a blood infection this week.

The little girl, who was born in Australia, was flown to a Perth hospital alongside her mother Priya on Monday with a blood infection brought on by untreated pneumonia.

The family have been detained on Christmas Island since late August 2019 when an 11th-hour court injunction prevented their deportation to Sri Lanka.



In answers provided to senate estimates in May, the Australian Border Force (ABF) revealed the federal government had spent an estimated $6.7m detaining the family between their arrival and January 31, 2021.

Three-year old Tharnicaa Murugappan was medically evacuated to a Perth hospital with a suspected blood infection.

That figure included $2.3m spent on detention costs, covering food and schooling, during that period.

Another $2.1m was spent on staffing on Christmas Island, $1.2m on “travel and transfers”, $1m on fees relating to the family’s asylum claims and $100,000 on medical and associated costs.

The family had 17 staff assigned to it, made up of 11 facilities and detainee service provider staff, five medical staff and one ABF officer.

Labor home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally has claimed the federal government had spent $50m on detaining the family, but that figure included the $30m spent to reopen the Christmas Island facility in February 2019.

The recommissioning, which came months before the family’s arrival, was not solely for the purpose of holding the Murugappans.

The centre has since been used to detain people whose visas were cancelled on character grounds and briefly to quarantine arrivals from Wuhan at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after Priya made a desperate plea for the government to allow the family to remain in Australia in a video message alongside her sick daughter.

WATCH: Priya has released a video message from Perth Children's Hospital, where little Tharni is being treated for a blood infection caused by untreated pneumonia.



"I hope that Tharnicaa can get the help she needs now. Please, help us to get her out of detention and home to Biloela," she said.

“I hope that Tharnicaa can get the help she needs now. Please, help us to get her out of detention and home to Biloela,” she said.



The government was exploring resettlement options for the family, with Foreign Minister Marise Payne telling Nine Radio on Tuesday that the US and New Zealand were being considered.

In a statement to the ABC on Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said potential repatriation to the two countries applied “to all those in detention waiting for resettlement”, and the US was the government’s priority.

Assistant Minister for Women Amanda Stoker conceded the situation was “tough” for the family, saying it was vital for Tharnicaa to receive the medical treatment she “needs and deserves”.

But Ms Stoker said the family knew people found to have arrived legally, and who were not refugees under Australian law, would be returned to their country of origin.

“It’s a shame that, particularly the children … (are) being put through this process. But let’s also be clear: Those parents who are not found to be refugees have the option of going back to Sri Lanka,” she told Sky News on Tuesday.

