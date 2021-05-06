The world’s largest polo series is set to take place again in Rockhampton this year, with plenty of events, entertainment and hospitality to go with it.

Pop-up polo will take place in Victoria Park from 11.30am to 5pm on June 5, after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

There will be many activities such as a divot stomp, men’s versus women’s foot dash, a fashion competition, and a car versus pony race.

Event ambassador Paige Van Lunteren said anyone interested should book their tickets fast as the event sold out quickly in 2019.

“In 2019, we had 30 per cent of people come and visit the event from outside the local government area, so those sort of visitors will be able to visit retail, hospitality, accommodation places in Rockhampton,” she said.

Miss Van Lunteren said 3000 people attended last time around and it was a great showcase of local businesses.

The journalism student said it was great to be named event ambassador, which would help her achieve her dream of being a TV news presenter.

Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover is the key sponsor of the event, and principal Ian Weigh said the business was an original partner in the event.

“We thought it would be beneficial to put on for the next three years,” he said.

Pop-Up Polo is a regional series delivered by Events Queensland in collaboration with the Urban Polo Association, which includes Bundaberg and Rockhampton, with a number of additional regional locations earmarked for 2022.

The Acton family is synonymous with horse events in Queensland, and Tom Acton from Paradise Lagoons is sponsoring the event as well.

“It’s something new in the area and it’s a great event,” he said.

Originally published as Massive CQ Polo event to return in 2021