Massive crowd as national retailer makes Rocky debut

BETWEEN 200 and 300 people were lined up outside Harris Scarfe for today's big opening.

Sales assistant Faye Smith said it was turning out to be a busy day with plenty of people checking out Stockland Rockhampton's exciting new offering.

"It's been great all day,” Ms Smith said.

"The line up before we opened was way back.

"Everyone has been waiting for this store to come. It's a great store offering great prices.”

The new department store is a welcome addition to the region's shopping scene.

It offers customers quality global and Australian brands at low prices across homewares, kitchenware, apparel and manchester.

Kay Emme was among those to check out the store on its opening day.

"I've just had a good look around,” Kay said.

"It's really good. There is a lot of kitchen stuff that you don't find in other stores in Rockhampton.”

While she said the clothing options weren't really her style, the prices were great.

"There's a lot of variety and again the prices are good,” she said.

"The prices here are certainly cheaper than Big W and K-Mart.”

The Morning Bulletin wishes to apologise for an error in today's print edition regarding gift vouchers for the first 100 people through the doors of Harris Scarfe.

It was reported the first 100 people would receive $100 vouchers but it was only meant to be $20 vouchers.

However, to show their support for the Rockhampton community Harris Scarfe decided to honour the $100 give voucher figure which was reported in error.

The store is one of a handful of exciting new shopping opportunities at the centre.

Famous Footwear also opened today. PillowTalk HOME is set to open soon as is Emma & Roe as well as a new Supre store in the near future.