Massive custom built pool and spa in tropical resort home

This impressive home off Kinka Beach and Tanby Road is going to auction. With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, eight car spaces, media rooms, pool and a kitchen with Caesar stone bench tops, it has more high quality finish features than can be listed.

TODAY'S Morning Bulletin House of the Week has more impressive features and extras than you can count on two hands.

Professionals Real Estate Emu Park's Kevin Doolan says it is "the best house I have had for sale in my whole career”.

Situated at 2 Trade Wind Drive, Tanby, the house is an opulent, prestigious home that has been architecturally-designed and master-planned.

The property is luxurious and high quality in more ways than one from its five bedrooms to Caesar stone bench tops.

"You have a massive house, garages, massive magnificent pool, fenced, fully-serviced, immaculate condition,” Mr Doolan said.

Inside the home, a major ticket item is the fully-equipped furnished grand media/theatre.

The room has audio-visual surround sound with a projector system.

It is also painted black for the ultimate cinemas feel.

But entry into the home itself, you are greeted with class and elegance.

Through the double glass doors lies a feature water fountain installed with glass and stainless steel.

This is featured by two grey shaped columns.

Walking into the kitchen, you will be inspired to cook and bake five-star cuisine.

The kitchen is two-pac with two gas cook tops and two ovens - plenty of room for cooking for large crowds.

The coloured acrylic and glass splash backs are accented with Caesar stone bench tops.

The appliances are top of the line with a doubled-door refrigerator, built-in food processor, wine cool,er and walk-in pantry complete with sensor lighting.

There is also a large bench with a breakfast bar on the other side.

2 TRADE WIND DRIVE:

Five bedroom, four bathroom

Eight car spaces

4037m2 land space

Auction:

Saturday December 8, 10am on-site

Offers considered beforehand

Real Estate Agents

Bill Hamilton, Ruralco: Phone 0408 884 895

Kevin Doolan, Professioanls Emu Park: Phone 0408 192 883

In the bedrooms, the master bedroom is a retreat.

The room has a carpet feature in the centre contrasted with the tiles.

There is also a wall-mounted television with stereo system.

In the ensuite, there is a tri-shower head system, porcelain tiles to ceiling, and stainless steel trims.

Outside there is a dining area by the 150,000L custom pool and spa with frame-less fencing and an outdoor shower.

Alongside is a detached pool house with eight-seat dining setting, wall-mounted television and stereo system, wood-fire pizza oven, and full fire brick Parilla grill.

There is also a one bedroom self-contained villa with a study area, bathroom and kitchen with a deck.

There is also a double lock-up garage and four bay shed with a generous workshop area including multiple storage lofts.

The garden is also established with a tropical feel including many Pandanus trees and succulents.

The property is located in a "prime residential area with a lot of nice properties” just 10 minutes to Emu Park and Yeppoon.

Mr Doolan said they were expecting "well over a million dollars” for the property.

The auction will be held next month and a decent "roll-up” is expected.

"We're expecting someone from the grazing industry or from west to buy it,” he said.